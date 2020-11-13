Arkansas Lottery sales uptick amid pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas lottery has seen a modest uptick from this time last year.

In October of 2019 the lottery saw revenues of $38.9M. In October of this year, it was $42.6M in a time where many people have reeled in spending, the lottery cashed in on a lack of other options.

It’s not all coming up green though, the Arkansas lottery has seen a decline in draw game sales like Mega Millions and Powerball.

Instant ticket sales are up over $3M from last October, and even though the lottery does not make as much revenue on those tickets, it has still been enough to make up for the lack of those draw game sales.

So because of that uptick in instant ticket sales not just from October of 2019 to October of 2020, but throughout 2020 the Arkansas lottery says they are doing much better than most other lotteries across the nation.