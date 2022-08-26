WASHINGTON D.C. – On Friday, August 26th, The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission arrived in Washington D.C. along with students who are taking part in a weekend long education trip ending with commemorating Sunday’s 59th Anniversary of ‘March on Washington’.

The Executive Director of the Commission, Dushun Scarborough is set to museums and historical sights leading up to the anniversary that are in relative to the King legacy, American History and civic engagement.

“It means a lot because of its history in the making. It’s the 59th anniversary of the ‘March on Washington’ we are talking about Dr. King’s dream and being able to continue that legacy,” said Scarborough.

After the Commission was unable to travel to D.C. to attend the event for two years because of the pandemic, Scarborough says he is looking forward to passing this knowledge down to the group of high school students from Arkansas that are attending.

“The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, we are making a difference to be able to teach youth and show them as they become change agents and continue that legacy and those noble tenants in honor of Dr. King,” said Scarborough..

Stuttgart High School student, Zaniya Colvin says she was excited to be a part of the trip, since it is her first time going to D.C.

“I was like oh that’s cool.” Colvin adds, “I’m looking forward to learning something new.”

The D.C. sights are also a first for her classmate Jailaa Hoard who says she’s excited for two things.

“To make more memories and get to do something other people don’t,” said Hoard.