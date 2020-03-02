Arkansas man acquitted in retrial in bicyclist’s death

by: AP Newsroom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who had previously been found guilty in the death of a bicyclist has been acquitted after he had appealed his original conviction and was retried.

Justin Van Smith had been found guilty in May by a Little Rock judge and sentenced to 10 months in jail in the October 2017 death of 30-year-old Vincent Lynell Tio Jackson.

Smith, 48 appealed the verdict and the case was sent back before a jury last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Jurors acquitted him on Thursday.

