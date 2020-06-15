Arkansas man gets new home from Habitat for Humanity

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It was a life-changing day for one Arkansas man, as he got the keys to his new home built by Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas.

“I’m excited about it,” said new homeowner Clifford Sims.

New homeowner Clifford Sims showed us around his new home.

He said he’s excited about his three-bedroom, two-bathroom house after sharing a room for the last three years at Our House Shelter.

The home in North Little Rock is newly fixed up by Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas.

“I’m so excited you know, I’ve got my own privacy,” said Sims.

To get to this point, Sims had to check a lot of boxes, such as an application process looking into his history, that application had to be approved through a committee and he had to complete a home buyer education class.

Kelly Fleming with Habitat for Humanity said Sims checks all those boxes.

“He’s the perfect candidate for this program, he had worked hard, saved some money, had great credit history and job history and he was really enthusiastic about the program and dedicated,” said Kelly Fleming, Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity.

“When I turned my paperwork in they gave me three addresses and this was the first one and I knew when I walked in that I liked this place and it was the one I wanted,” said Sims.

Sims said in the next few weeks, he plans on moving from the shelter into his new home.

“I think given the time we are in, having safe decent place to live is more important than ever so it’s especially wonderful that this could happen today,” said Fleming.

To see if you qualify for a home from Habitat for Humanity, click here.