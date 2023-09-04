LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Maui wildfire devastation is bringing helping hands from all over to assist with cleanup, and that includes a man from Little Rock.

Mike Ingram is the Senior Disaster Program Manager for the Arkansas/Missouri region of American Red Cross.

He is set to leave soon to help in Hawaii for the next 21 days. He was originally leaving Tuesday, September 5, though just today the trip was postponed briefly while someone else stays to help for a bit longer.

Still, Ingram said like any natural disaster, the wildfires in Maui are unique.

“It will definitely be a challenge and a learning experience,” Ingram said. “This will be the first time I have been on an island, so I think on its own that’s something you have to recognize… the logistics behind it, the supplies.”

Ingram said while this takes an emotional toll on everyone involved, there is something special about giving back that keeps him around every natural disaster.

“It is an incredible gift that is given to us to have the ability to be able to do that,” Ingram said.

Ingram also emphasized that there is always a need for volunteers or financial donations for Red Cross. If you would like to help out, click here.