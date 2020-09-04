Arkansas man sentenced for killing woman in Colorado, drove body in suitcase across country

GREELEY, Colo. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after admitting to killing a woman in Colorado in 2017.

26-year-old David Houston-Harvey was sentenced 35 years in a Colorado prison from a Weld County judge. According to a report from the District Attorney’s office, in May, the Grand Jury of Weld County indicted Houston-Harvey on four felony charges including murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, robbery, and aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree.

In the report, it states that Houston-Harvey is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Laramie Cline from Ozark, Alabama.

Laramie Cline

At the time of the murder, both were traveling through Weld County, Colorado from Wyoming to Denver on I-25 in August of 2017.

According to the report, Houston-Harvey told investigators Cline wanted to stay in Colorado, but he wanted to go back to Arkansas or Alabama. He originally told investigators that Cline pointed her gun at him. He stated he grabbed the gun, causing it to fire and killed Cline.

Houston-Harvey later told his girlfriend that he shot and killed Cline when she was asleep. According to the report, he then put Cline’s body in his suitcase in the trunk and drove Cline’s car back to Arkansas where he dumped her body.

Cline’s mother said, “When she was taken from me a part of me died along with her.” “Laramie could light up a room with her smile. She was beautiful but had no idea that she was. Laramie was a sweet soul.”

Houston-Harvey currently is serving a 12-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for dumping Cline’s body.

As part of the plea agreement, Houston-Harvey pleaded guilty in June in Weld District Court to second-degree murder. It was agreed that he serves a 35-year sentence in the Colorado DOC, and then five years of mandatory parole.

“No amount of prison time will ever bring this victim back nor will it bring peace to her grieving

family,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea said. “All cases we prosecute are hard, but this

one was especially hard given the facts. This murder was completely senseless, and the defendant

robbed this young woman of the rest of her life. He took away a part of her family that they’ll never get back.”

The Colorado sentence is said to run concurrent to Houston-Harvey’s Arkansas sentence.