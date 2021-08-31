Arkansas marine one of 13 service members killed in Kabul terrorist attack

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover is one of the 13 brave service members killed in that terrorist attack in Kabul.

Hoover was born and raised in eastern Arkansas and lived in West Memphis before recently moving to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson talked about staff sergeant Hoover during his COVID-19 update today.

Gov. Hutchinson said that hoover served in the marines for 12 years, doing three tours in Afghanistan, before he was killed.

“We wanted to express appreciation for the life of staff sergeant Hoover and the work that he did to save lives in Afghanistan. May his service and sacrifice to our nation never be forgotten,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor said much of his family still lives in Arkansas.