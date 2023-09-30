LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The name of a marine who died 54 years ago was just added to the Arkansas Vietnam Veteran’s memorial on Saturday.

Corporal John Hazelwood was born in Prescott Arkansas, and while he was honored at a Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial out of state, he hadn’t been honored in his birth state.

However, one friend and brother in arms made it his mission to have his name here in the natural state.

Fred Steube served with Corporal john Hazelwood.

“It had hurt me for years to know that John wasn’t on our wall,” Steube said.

Now a veteran, Steube says his new mission was getting his friend honored in Arkansas, his home.

“He is my brother in arms, in blood, for the rest of my life,” Steube said.

Todd Engle was just 6 months old when his father died, but he says the story of his father’s death is one of great heroism.

“The way it was described to me was that he played football in high school, so what he did on that day was kind of like a football player he saw an opportunity to take it, and he lead the team on an assault to try to eliminate the enemy fire,” Engle said.

Fellow soldier Ray Fisher, who was also fighting in operation Allen Brooks, the operation Corporal Hazelwood died in, says that day enemy fire was overwhelming.

“We pretty much got stopped,” Fisher said.

Leading to the death of not only Hazelwood, but he says many others too.

“It was a pretty bad deal for all of us on that particular day,” Fisher said.

Hazelwood’s leadership and encouragement is still remembered to this day.

Steube saying he’s fulfilled now that he’s completed his last mission, having someone who is more than just a friend, honored on at the memorial in their home state.

“When you’re in combat, especially in the marine core, the marine on your left and the marine on your right is your brothers, and you are family,” Steube said.

Corporal Hazelwood’s widow was also there today, saying she’s forever proud of the sacrifices her late husband made, and for everyone who serves our country.