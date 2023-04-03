LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission has canceled their 2023 Commemorative Vigil scheduled for Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

Following Friday’s storms, there is another chance of severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday with risks of tornadoes, damaging wind and hail.

The event was scheduled for Tuesday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Officials are encouraging schools, students and organizations to honor King’s passing by assisting those impacted by last week’s tornado.

For updates from the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, visit their social media or website at ARKingDream.org.