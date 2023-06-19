JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – To celebrate the Juneteenth holiday, the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission held a Juneteenth Food Giveaway at the Jacksonville Community Center Monday.

Between 15 and 20,000 pounds of food were distributed free of charge to those who attended, handed out by volunteers with Arkansas Better Dads as a late celebration of Father’s Day.

DuShun Scarbrough with the MLK Commission said the turnout and work of volunteers is just incredible to see.

“10,000 pounds is the weight of a school bus.” Scarbrough explained. “Now multiply that times two, and we’re giving out all that food all over. So, it’s an amazing opportunity.”

In addition, volunteers from local football teams and other community groups showed up to help with the giveaway.

“Dr. King spoke and he said it best, anybody can serve.” Scarbrough added. “Basically, to have kids from all walks of life coming out, they could be anywhere right now.”