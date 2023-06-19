JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – It is not unusual for military spouses to surprise their families when they come home from deployment, but it is unusual for their family to surprise them.

In 2021, Casey Gyure a military wife, wanted to make a life change, she wanted to have the energy to run around and play with her kids.

“We would go on walks and I was out of breath, Rosemary wanted me to play soccer with her, and I didn’t have the energy,” Gyure said.

After visiting with doctors, a gastric sleeve surgery was recommended.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do. It was something that, I knew was going to be hard, it’s not like you got the surgery and instantly drop the weight. It is something that you still have to stick to,” Gyure said.

Kady Hill, Director of Bariatric and Metabolic services at Arkansas Heart Hospital Encore says that the surgery is a lifelong commitment.

“When it comes to bariatric, the surgery itself is just a tool, we prepare our patients from the very beginning about the lifelong changes they’re going to have to make,” Hill said.

Casey Gyure had the surgery in 2021, and then a few months after, her husband Travis was deployed for 6 months– and she hid her transformation from him. She says when they would facetime, she would only show her face. He couldn’t see the transformation taking place.

So, when the couple reunited at Clinton National Airport, Travis Gyure said he was shocked.

“The only thing that really stood out, is that I picked up the red hair. I did not recognize anything beyond the red hair when I came down the escalator,” Travis Gyure said.

Travis says he is proud of his wife and was happy to see her when they reunited.

“It was just a really good way to end a very long trip,” Travis Gyure said.

Casey Gyure lost over 100 pounds by maintaining the healthy lifestyle post-surgery. She recommends this for anyone looking for a way to kickstart their weight loss journey.