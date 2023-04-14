LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Free dental services are being offered at the Conway Expo Center. The 14th Arkansas Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic is a two-day event that wraps up Saturday.

Fifteen hundred to two thousand patients are expected to be treated on a first come, first serve basis. This is the first clinic held since the operation was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mark Murphy said that they are glad to be back doing the event again.

“We have a lot of repeat volunteers,” Murphy said. “Everybody’s gotten back in the mood, everybody has gotten really excited about it, and we’re just glad to be back.”

Around 700 volunteers are taking part in the clinic, which offers cleanings, extractions and fillings.

Arkansas Mission of Mercy was founded in 2006 by the Arkansas State Dental Association.