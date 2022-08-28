WASHINGTON D.C. – August 26 marks the 59th Anniversary of March on Washington where Dr. King gave his historic ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. To commemorate the day the Arkansas MLK Commission traveled with local high school students to D.C. to follow the same steps at the Lincoln Memorial where the March happened.

The March had over 200,000 people there. Furthermore, it helped secure the passage of the civil rights act in 1964 and the voting rights act of 1965.

The Commissions Historian Tiffany Pettus says the anniversary was a day of reverence.

“I’m going to encourage young people to continue to dream and to walk in the shoes of great men like Martin Luther King Jr who dreamed of a world were they would have access to more opportunity,” said Pettus.

Pettus gave an educational speech on the plack of where Dr. King stood during his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech to the handful of high school students tagging along with the group like Stuttgart High schooler Jaliah Hoard, she says the Pettus words about MLK hit home for her.

“It was really inspiring it showed that he had a lot of integrity and I want to meet people who have the same mentality as him,” said Hoard.

Another Stuttgart student Chase Hermes says learning more about MLK has been meaningful.

“I learned that he shows me how to stand up for what I believe in,” said Hermes.

One of the Commissions Ambassadors, the social media influencers ‘the Wicker Twinz’ say while on the trip and being educated more on Dr. King’s legacy and what it took for him to make the ‘I Have A Dream Speech,’ they plan to use some of his characteristics in their everyday life.

“Definitely his bravery because there were a lot of people here he was speaking to,” said the Wicker Twinz.

As for Benton student Ruby Medders she says it was mind altering to physically see how big the Lincoln Memorial is and to imagine giving a speech in front of thousands, which has only made her admiration for Dr. King grow.

“Knowing that over 200,000 stood here is crazy because now that I’ve been here and I can see it, it puts it in perspective,” said Medders.