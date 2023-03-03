MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Every year on the first weekend in March in Alabama, both the bloody confrontation at the Pettus Bridge and the march from Selma to Montgomery are commemorated.

Each year, the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission selects people from all four congressional districts to participate with thousands from across the country in the ‘Bloody Sunday” reenactment.

The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee occurred on March 7, 1965.

The purpose of the civil protest was to demand the right to vote, which consisted of 525 African American demonstrators.