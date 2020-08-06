Arkansas MLK Jr. Commission sponsors Back to School Bash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas MLK Junior Commission sponsored a Back to School Bash today.

The group was passing out school supplies to kids all over Arkansas. They hosted events in Conway, Forrest City, West Helena, Hensley, Pine Bluff, Prattsville, Stuttgart, and Little Rock.

The MLK Commission said this is just their way of paying back the community.

“We wanted to do our part, we realize that we don’t know what can happen but we at least want everyone to be prepared so we thought we would help out in the community and assist as many people as we could,” said Dushun Scarbrough.

The MLK Commission is hoping that they can put on another even similar to this one later in the month.