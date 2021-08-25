Arkansas MLK, Jr. Commission to assist victims of Tennessee flood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announced on Wednesday that they will assist the victims of the Tennessee flood.

According to the commission, they will provide water donations to area churches and organizations to help those impacted by the flooding in Waverly, Tenn.

“Waverly residents are hurting and providing them with potable water that they can use to drink, cook, clean baby bottles, especially during the pandemic, is a small way that we can help our neighbors who are suffering,” MLK, Jr. Commission executive director DuShun Scarbrough said.

The city has been impacted the most with 22 deaths and dozens more unaccounted for, according to a representatives from the commission.

Officials from the commission said they will travel to Waverly this week to drop off donations.