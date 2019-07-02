Arkansas mom accused of exposing baby to drugs

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A local mother has been arrested after police say controlled substances were found to have been ingested by an infant.

Shannah Cotter, 27 of Gamaliel, has been charged with introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person following an investigation into alleged abuse of a 10-month-old girl.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says that on April 11, the baby was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. Deputies were called to the hospital to take a report. The child was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for further examination. The next day, Dustin Sandoval, 28, of Mountain Home, the infant’s father, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and child endangerment.

As part of the examination of the child, a hair follicle toxicology test was run, which returned positive for methamphetamine and THC exposure.

Investigators found that the baby lived either primarily with Cotter or Sandoval. During an interview, Cotter told deputies that she had the child most of the time.

On June 26, a judge found probable cause to arrest Cotter. She was taken into custody on July 1. She remains jailed on $25,000 bond and will appear in court on July 11.