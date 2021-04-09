Arkansas mother still pushing for answers 4 years after deadly crash claimed her daughter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A mother is honoring her daughter four years after she died in a car crash in Lonoke County.

Schantel Walker says she’s still grieving every day over the loss of her daughter, Bianca Withers.

“Bianca was before her time, she was extraordinary,” Walker explained. “She’s my only daughter, I don’t get to have another one & every day is hard. It’s very hard.”

It’s been a long four years for Walker, as she keeps reliving a single day.

“Every day is March 23rd, 2017.” That’s when he daughter, then 24-year-old died in a car crash.

“That’s the worst pain in the world, to get a phone call, and I didn’t get to say goodbye,” Walker said.

According to a reporter filed by Arkansas State Police, Withers was driving in opposite directions on Highway 165 from Game and Fish Commissioner Andrew Parker.

The report said Withers veered into the other lane and crashed into Parker’s truck. For the distraught mother, there are still a lot of questions lingering.

“I want answers and I want to finally get this behind me,” Walker said.

She filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is waiting for the trial to start May 18 at the Lonoke County Courthouse.

Walker said the 24-year-old singer made a huge impact beyond the Natural State, and she wants to continue to honor her despite the painful memories of loss.

“Knowing that you brought a child into this world that’s no longer here is the hardest thing,” Walker said.