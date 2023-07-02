LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As unidentified flying object reports have continued to rise around the country, one central Arkansas group is doing their best to answer questions for those curious about the unknown.

The Arkansas chapter of the Mutual UFO Network will be holding a public meeting on Saturday July 15 at 4 P.M. in the Community Room of the Fletcher Branch Library of the Central Arkansas Library System.

During the meeting, members of MUFON, their guests and members of the general public with an interest in ufology are asked to come out and join in a discussion about UFO’s and more.

Since 1969, the Ohio-based MUFON has pursued the scientific study of the UFO phenomena through field research and educating both members and the general public.

For anyone with interest in the MUFON, visit them online to learn more.