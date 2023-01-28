WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard in West Memphis as a safety measure Saturday evening.

According to a tweet from the Governor, the action was taken out of an abundance of caution in order to serve as reinforcements to law enforcement.

The measure comes as a group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols in Memphis shut down all lanes of traffic on the I-55 bridge.

Protestors took to the bridge after videos showing the violent arrest of Nichols who died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7.