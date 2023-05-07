LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas National Guard held their annual memorial service Sunday morning to honor the memory of members who were killed in action.

The names of the 20 Arkansans killed during operation Iraqi Freedom were read as well as those who died in wars dating back to the war with Mexico.

A gun salute and the traditional playing of taps on the trumpet were also a part of the ceremony.

The guard is wrapping up a drill weekend and officers say the gathering was a good opportunity for the guard members to come together for the service.

Major General Jonathan Stubbs said that the weekend is a great way to let families know that the guard is there for them.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to bring our gold star member families back to camp Robinson have them participate in the ceremony and have them know this organization, the Arkansas national guard, will be there for them.”

The Arkansas National Guard and the militia that preceded the modern guard have been called to federal service eight times when a danger of combat existed.