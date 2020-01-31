Arkansas National Guard provides resources for suicide prevention

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Suicide is a topic we don’t talk about often. However, it’s too important to not have a conversation about.

Arkansas National Guard says recently two soldiers took their own life within a few days of each other. The Guard says that is too many. The only acceptable number is zero.

The Guard says they want to let their Soldiers, and their Solider’s families to know there is help. Whether it be stressor from financial challenges, relationship challenges, or something else, the Guard wants to work on those challenges sooner rather than later, because later can sometimes become too late.

The Guard always recommends that Soldiers and Airmen talk with their peers about their challenges or obstacles. They also encourage them to talk with their family, friends, faith leader, employer. All of those groups of people are willing to help if they ask for help.

Annually Soldiers are trained to look for signs of stress and distress in their peers.

Soldiers and Airmen can also have a conversation with those in their chain of command. Around the state, there are 18 Army Guard Chaplains and 6 Air National Guard Chaplains who are available 24/7 by calling (501) 212-5625.

There are military Mental Health Professionals available for to consult.

Here is a list of resources available for Guardsmen facing challenges.

Veterans Crisis Hotline:

Call 1-800-273-8255

Connect online at www.veteranscrisisline.net

Support for deaf/hard of hearing 1-800-799-4889

Available around the clock for ALL veterans, ALL military members to include the National Guard and Reserves, and their immediate family members.

Army National Guard Joint Service Support by calling (501) 212-4012 or visiting Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Air National Guard 188th Wing by calling (479) 573-5167 or visiting Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith.

Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing by calling (501) 987- 5952 or visiting Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville.

Military One Source:

Call 1-800-342-9647

Connect online at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/

Live chat at livechat.militaryonesourceconnect.org/chat