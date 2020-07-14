Arkansas National Guardsmen to transport COVID-19 patients to isolation facility near UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — By order of the Governor, 14 medics were called to state active duty from the Arkansas Army National Guard to transport positive COVID-19 patients from locations around the state to an isolation facility near the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

This facility provides an isolation location for Arkansans unable to isolate at home due to family considerations.

The Guard medics will work in 12-hour shifts starting July 14 and last for 30 days.

They will work around the clock to transport positive COVID-19 patients, as needed.

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed

and they are directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.