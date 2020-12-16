Arkansas native Jim Ranger wins second place on season 19 of The Voice

LOS ANGELES – Arkansas native Jim Ranger wins second place on the 19th season of The Voice.

Ranger sang a show stopping rendition of “With a Little Help from My Friends” by the Beatles.

“That was your best performance of this show,” Kelly Clarkson raved. “That felt like it could have been your original. It was so well-suited to your voice, to the moment, great job!”

Jim also sang an original song called “Last”, which he describes as a reminiscence of his 20-year marriage to his wife. Comments were made by the judges saying that they can see the song being a huge hit on country music radio.

“Your heart comes through everything that you sing and everything that you do, ” John Legend said. “You connect to what you’re singing in a way that is really felt by everybody that listens to it.”