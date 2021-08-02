Arkansas native set to bring baptism event to Little Rock next August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas native is looking forward to kicking off a baptism event in the next year.

Dr. Earl Thomas Matlock and others gathered at the state capitol to announce his event, Arkansas is a Rock. This event will be held at the River Market in downtown Little Rock.

“Arkansas is right in the hub, right in the belly of the country, and I really think that you’re going to see a big change from a spiritual point of view in this state,” Matlock said.

Matlock said that he has a couple of local churches on board for this event and Matlock has already set his goal to baptize 7,777 people at his event.

