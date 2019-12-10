Arkansas non-profit helps homeless veterans find housing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas veteran has a roof over his head thanks to a local non-profit. It’s called Adopt a Vet and it helps veterans in need get food, supplies or even housing.

It may not look like much but these four walls are a place Glen, a United States Coast Guard Veteran, can call home.

“It’s just wonderful,” Glen said.

From the U.S. Coast Guard hat to the collared shirt, it may surprise you that just one week ago Glen was living on the streets of Little Rock.

“There were merchants that would allow us to sleep in certain areas,” Glen said.

He’d been homeless for at least a year and a half.

“You lose everything. You know you lose your cars, you lose your furniture, you lose your art. You lose everything that you’ve built all your life,” Glen said.

Through it all, he never lost hope he’s make it out.

“I was always looking for that future but I didn’t realize it would take assistance,” Glen said.

That assistance came from Jacki Bruning. She runs the non-profit called Adopt a Vet. They give veterans like Glen the road map to find a home.

“Helped him fill out his application, get all his personal papers together,” Bruning said.

Now walking through his new apartment, you can hear the excitement about even the littlest things.

“There’s 11 cabinets, there’s a new refrigerator. These closets are just phenomenal,” Glen said.

For Glen, these basic appliances and living space signifies he’s back on the right track.

“It almost brings me to tears that these people are so concerned that they are going out of their way, giving up their time to put us back together,” Glen said.

Adopt a Vet also takes donations like food, clothing, furniture and more to help veterans like Glen fill their new home.