BENTON, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin honored law enforcement officers from across the state in Benton on Tuesday.

It was all part of the 2023 Officer of the Year Awards Luncheon.

Regional winners included Lt. Rodney Myers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The State Officers of the Year are Special Agent Matt Foster and Sr. Corp. David Smothers with the Arkansas State Police.

Griffin said these awards honor the bravery, service and unwavering commitment officials have shown toward the communities they serve.

“Where we give out a number of awards to county officer of the year, regional officer of the year and ultimately the state officer of the year,” Griffin said.