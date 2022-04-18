BEEBE, Ark. – There’s memorial and veteran’s day, however, there’s one organization that tries to honor our military veterans every day of the year.

Wreaths Across America is a national organization that honors America’s fallen soldiers by placing wreaths on all the graves at Arlington National Cemetery every December, 17. However, every other day of the year, they are on the road making pitstops to help people remember, honor and teach about our veterans.

“We love veterans and honoring veterans,” Polly Conway chapter of DAR and WAA chair Jayne Spears said. “Especially with today being Patriot’s day commemorating the start of the American Revolution.”

They’re able to go on the road thanks to their mobile education exhibit. After entering the exhibit there are storyboards along the walls that explain the history of the organization. There’s also a space where they honor current Vietnam military veterans. The cherry on top is the mini-movie theater where they display videos of the importance of their wreaths.

“Veterans are sometimes neglected and don’t get the respect that they’re due,” Spears added.

Monday, one of the veterans they honored with a special pin and coin is Larry Winchell. He currently fuels, drives and does maintenance work on Beebe school buses, but was a part of a bomb damage assessment team in Vietnam. He was also in the Cold War.

“This was overwhelming, I’ll admit. It was heartfelt,” Winchell said. “I don’t consider myself a hero. I just did what I was supposed to do. I joined the military because I thought I should.”

Winchell says he loves the fact that Wreaths Across America is educating the younger generation about what veterans went through.

“I think that’s the most important thing,” Winchell said. “It’s not look what I did, but look what all the military did and that you can do it too.”