LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with Methodist Family Health (MFH) said Monday morning that patient health information was accessed in a March 4 data breach.

Officials said that documents containing protected health information were accessed and copied without authorization.

According to its website, Methodist Family Health is an organization that provides care to Arkansas children who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues.

Some of the information included full names, dates of birth, dates of admission or treatment, home addresses, account numbers, diagnosis, service charges and medication information.

MFH officials said that unauthorized access was terminated and additional measures were taken to strengthen privacy and data security soon after the breach was detected. The data breach was first detected on March 6, officials said.

Officials with the company said that they are notifying those whose information may have been involved in the breach. MFH officials said that they do not have evidence that the information has been or will be misused because of the incident.

Officials are encouraging patients to review account statements and credit reports closely for suspicious activity.

In the case of identity theft, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at Consumer.FTC.gov.