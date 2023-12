LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some of Santa’s tiniest and cutest helpers are helping Arkansans get into the holiday spirit.

About 16 preschoolers from UAMS Head Start in Little Rock could be spotted at UAMS on Monday.

The group belted out some of the most popular holiday songs in the offices of several hospital officials, as well as the lobby cafe.

The students were a welcomed sight and sound for staff and visitors.