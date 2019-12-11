Arkansas Preservation awards to honor John P. Gill and projects throughout State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —Preserve Arkansas, the statewide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation, will honor the recipients of the 2019 Arkansas Preservation Awards on January 17, 2020, at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion, 1800 Center Street, Little Rock. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 and the presentation of awards with emcee Joe David Rice at 7.

Named for Preserve Arkansas’s founding president and pioneer preservationist, the 2019 Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement will be awarded to Little Rock attorney and historian John P. Gill. Throughout his career, Gill has demonstrated a passion for preservation through his service on the boards of the Little Rock Visitor Information Center Foundation that restored Curran Hall, the USS Hoga Committee for the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, and Preserve Arkansas, where he was board president in 2010 and spearheaded a large fundraising campaign for the organization’s 30th anniversary. He has authored books about Arkansas’s historic county courthouses, Depression-era post office art, and the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion. For his efforts to research, document, and preserve the historic fabric of Arkansas, Mr. Gill is well-deserving of the Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement. Please join us in congratulating John P. Gill, and make plans to celebrate his achievements with us on January 17!

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at PreserveArkansas.org. For more information, please contact Preserve Arkansas at 501-372-4757 or info@preservearkansas.org.

The following is a complete list of honorees:

Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement

Award: John P. Gill, Little Rock

Excellence in Heritage Preservation

Award: Tontitown Oral History Project

Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation

Award: Hotel Hale, Hot Springs

Honorable Mention: First National Bank, Fort Smith

Honorable Mention: Independence County Library, Batesville

Excellence in Preservation through Restoration

Award: Taylor House at Hollywood Plantation, Tillar vicinity

Honorable Mention: Arkansas House of Representatives Chamber Desks and Ceiling, Little Rock

Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education

Award: City of Little Rock for the Historic Sites App

Honorable Mention: UA Little Rock Center for Arkansas History and Culture and UA Little Rock Department of Art and Design for the Robinson Center exhibit at the historic Joseph Taylor Robinson Memorial Auditorium

Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy

Award: William Hawkins and Dr. John Wheeler, Camden

Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication

Award: Images of America: Cane Hill by Bobby Braly

Excellence in Personal Projects

Award: Michael Gillihan for the Spring Mill at Batesville

Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse

Award, Large-scale Development: The Paint Factory, Little Rock

Award, Small-scale Development: Bark Bar, Little Rock

Honorable Mention: Fassler Hall, Little Rock

Outstanding Preservation Reporting in the Media

Award: Tia Lyons, El Dorado News-Times

Special Recognition of Outstanding Stewardship

Award: Kerry McCoy, Little Rock, for her work to preserve Taborian Hall and the Dreamland Ballroom

Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting

Award: Robinson Center Renovation and Expansion, Little Rock

Preserve Arkansas is the statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger communities by reconnecting Arkansans to our heritage and empowering people to save and rehabilitate historic places. By presenting educational programs, advocating for preservation at the federal, state, and local levels, and assisting historic property owners with the means and expertise to preserve and restore their structures, Preserve Arkansas has been a statewide voice for preservation in Arkansas since 1981.