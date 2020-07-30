Arkansas Racing Commission to meet Thursday morning to discuss future Pope County casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Racing Commission will meet Thursday morning to discuss the future Pope County casino.

According to the agenda, the commission will discuss the consideration and approval of games and licenses. They will also review scores.

The group is also set to consider Gulfside Casino’s request for determination about Legends Casino’s qualified applicant status.

According to the agenda, the group will also discuss Legends Casino’s appeal hearing regarding the denial of a license.

To watch the meeting live, click here.

