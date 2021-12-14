Arkansas radio legend Tommy Smith announces retirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legendary Arkansas radio broadcaster Tommy Smith announced his retirement Tuesday morning.

Smith will be making his last appearance as co-host of 103.7 The Buzz’s ‘The Show with No Name’ on December 29.

“It’s been 17 great years at The Buzz. Signal Media has gone above and beyond to take care of me, but my speaking problems have become overwhelming, and I think it’s time to pass the torch,” Smith said.

Smith has been a fixture on Arkansas radio for over 40 years.

“Radio has been very, very good to me,” Smith continued. “I am deeply saddened that it had to end this way, but I want to thank the listeners, advertise and all my co-workers for their support over many years on the air.”

He joined The Buzz in 2004 and had a long legacy of charitable work throughout his career.

“Tommy Smith has been a major force in making The Buzz what it has become today. Listeners across Central Arkansas have loved Tommy for decades, and many tune in each weekday to hear his familiar voice and unique perspective. We are extremely thankful to have had him on our air for almost 20 years,” 103.7 General Manager Justin Acri said.

“It’s been such an honor to work with a radio legend like Tommy Smith for the last 17 years.” ‘The Show with No Name’ co-host David Bazzell said. “It has been an absolute blast and we, and Arkansas listeners, will miss him.”