Arkansas reports one additional flu-related death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health released their first flu report for 2021 and reported an additional flu death for the week.

According to the report, for the week of January 3-9, an additional flu-related death was reported.

Nine people have died since the beginning of flu season on September 27, 2020.

For Week 1, Arkansas reported “Minimal” or 2 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level

indicator.

Since September 27, 1,150 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.