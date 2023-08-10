LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We all wish team USA was still playing in the World Cup, but sadly that isn’t the case. But this doesn’t mean soccer is over here in the Natural State.

The Arkansas Rising soccer teams are passionate about putting Arkansas on the map in soccer.

For the 13- and 14-year-old girls’ team, in 4 years they’ve won over 100 games and have been invited to a number of big tournaments around the country. Their record since 2020 is 102-20-8.

It’s a yearlong commitment that these Arkansas Rising soccer players put 100 percent into every kick.

The 13- and 14-year-old girls’ team is led by head coach, Alex Burgess.

The girls have won 3 state championships in a row, which qualified them for the regional tournament in Baton Rouge. Louisiana.

“They get enjoyment from playing the game at the highest level,” Burgess said.

In the Baton Rouge regional tournament, the girls came in second place.

“Which is a really good showing for an Arkansas team. It’s not common that Arkansas teams go that far,” he said.

The team went 6-1 and is the first Arkansas girls’ team to advance that far.

They beat teams Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and Louisiana in this tournament.

Even with this accomplishment, there is unfinished business for this team after not coming home with the trophy.

“When we lose, it just makes me want to win more” Sophia Fleckenstine who plays on the team said.

Sophia and her teammate Anna Givens started playing soccer when they were 3 years old.

They say they have dreams to makes goals for a long time and to play at the highest levels of soccer.

“I want to play in like college and in the world cup,” both girls stated.

With the women’s World Cup currently going, these girls get to see their role models play at the highest level and I know we have a lot who aspire to be on that level too,” Coach Burgess said.

He adds that Arkansas Rising has a number of former players from the program that plays for various different college rosters at every level throughout the country.

So, with a firsthand look at what the outcome of hard work can be, these Arkansas Rising players aren’t going to let the hot weather knock them off their path.

“We want to put them in an environment where we stretch them but also maintain safety at the same time,” Burgess said.

Sophia and Anna say in Baton Rouge, they received IVs to help beath the heat.

“When it was really hot in Baton Rouge, we got IV’s. They say that was the hottest weather they have ever played in,” the girls stated.

This team has traveled to cities all over the country, they’ve even been to St. Louis, Missouri for the Nike Cup.

Playing in the nationally prestigious International Cup in Dallas, the team became the first Arkansas team to advance to bracket play in tournament.

In Tampa, Florida, Arkansas Rising played in the Nike SuperCopa Tournament of Champions where they beat teams from Ohio and Florida and lost to a team from New York.

An unbelievable experience representing the Rising natural state.

“I just feel like you get to see more of the outside…And be with our friends. Playing video games can be boring,” said Sophia and Anna.

The team has also traveled to Tennessee, Oklahoma and Kansas.