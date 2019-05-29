Arkansas River crests at Van Buren, reaches record at Dardanelle

VAN BUREN, Ark. – The Arkansas River has crested at Van Buren, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In a Wednesday morning news conference, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the Corps of Engineers said the river has crested at just under 41 feet.

There’s no word yet on how long it will take for the water to recede.

Meanwhile, officials said Wednesday morning that the Arkansas River at Dardanelle has reached record stage of 44.13 feet, as of 8 a.m. (flood stage is 32 feet).