Arkansas River recovery work continues from spring flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recovery work continues on the Arkansas River from this spring’s historic flooding.

The Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has posted an update with photos on its Facebook page.

“Here are a few images of the motor vessels Dan Reeves and Shorty Baird performing clam shell dredging around navigational mile 222 between Russellville and Ozark. This portion of the navigation channel experienced the most shoaling in Arkansas, and traffic through it is currently limited to 6 barges at a time,” the post reads.

“We are working to restore the navigation system. At this point, it would be irresponsible to estimate when the river will be repaired to pre-flood conditions. The good news is that some commercial navigation is moving up and down the system. Eleven of Arkansas’ 13 locks are available for lockage 24/7, and the other two, Locks 8 and 9, are available from 7am-7pm daily,” continues the post.