Arkansas RV Show at Statehouse Convention Center February 12 – 14

Little Rock, Ark. – The 45th Annual Arkansas RV Show will take place February 12th – 14th in downtown Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.

Denton & Griffey Attractions has been producing “Family Fun” Shows since 1976. “Our goal is to make every show an entertaining and educational experience. Whether you’re interested in an entry level pop-up camper, travel trailer, fifth wheel, toy hauler or Motor Home, our professional dealers can provide the consumer with a wide variety of products, appealing to every lifestyle and budget. Arkansas truly has some of the friendliest and most reputable dealers in the industry. “Many of our dealers have been with us for 40 years”, says producer Ken Griffey. In addition, various exhibitors will be on hand to provide information on area campgrounds, vacation destinations, RV accessories and products related to the RV industry. This show is a must for anyone interested in RV’s and camping.

“The Arkansas RV Show provides a convenience to the consumer by having the resources they need to make their RV buying decision all in one location,” says Griffey. The Arkansas RV show will feature the industry’s latest RVs, helping families gear up for great vacations and get acquainted with one of the most popular, hassle-free modes of travel. An RV is an investment with long-lasting returns — not only in financial savings over other types of travel, but also in memories that can’t be valued in dollars.

“Sales of recreational vehicles approached an all-time high during 2020 mostly attributed to the pandemic, according to the RV Industry Association.” Producer Ken Griffey said. “RV’s are woven into the fabric of America. Americans love RVing, they love the products and they recognize how they enrich their lives, allowing them to spend time in the great outdoors with loved ones while bringing with them all the modern conveniences of home especially when social distancing is so vital.”

In addition, reports from RV retail shows indicate that shoppers are impressed with new RV products that are smaller, lighter, and more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient than previous models. Manufacturers should be commended for their progress in making RVs more eco-friendly, and continue to strengthen product lines that offer fuel-efficient, environmentally engineered units. Research shows that RV travel actually conserves resources and impacts the environment less than flying, driving and staying in hotels. Our future is Living Green. It’s clear that RV’s can be the perfect vacation vehicle for the post-recession consumer. RVing offers a simple, traditional, family-friendly outdoor experience at a cost far less than the competition. And we can do it in a way that’s friendlier to the environment.

“With gas prices remaining competitive, and social distancing a priority it’s never been a better time to own and operate an RV. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy…your time has arrived”, stated Griffey.

Arkansas RV Show will include many established Arkansas dealers like Crain RV, Kiko’s Kountry RV, Moix RV, Razorback Camper Sales, and RV City II.

Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission price is $8.00 for adults, children 12 and under free. Friday, February 12th is $2.00 discount coupon day with a coupon located in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper.

A $10,000 Camping Trailer will be also be given away in celebration of the 45th Annual Arkansas RV Show.