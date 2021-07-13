Arkansas Scholarship Lottery raises record $106.6 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials in Arkansas say proceeds from the state lottery broke records for the last fiscal year.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced Tuesday that a record $106.6 million has been raised for fiscal year 2021. In all, more than $1 billion in scholarship money has been raised since ASL began in 2009.

In a release, executive director Eric Hagler called the tally “extraordinary” given the economic challenges of the pandemic over the past year.

“Despite the chaos and disruption over the past 16 months, Arkansans continued to support the scholarship program by buying lottery tickets in record numbers,” Hagler said. “We are grateful because it allows us to fulfill our mission of helping to educate Arkansas students, which will have a long-term positive economic impact on our state.”

The lottery proceeds go to support three different scholarship programs, benefiting students in two and four-year colleges and post-secondary certificate programs, as well as high school students taking college-level courses.

Hagler calls the lottery a win-win-win situation for everyone at every stage of the lottery process.

Since 2009, the lottery has awarded more than $3.6 billion in prizes to players, resulting in approximately $318 million in retailer commissions.

To learn more about the Arkansas Scholarship lottery and the scholarship programs it supports, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.