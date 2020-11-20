Arkansas school districts with high community infection rates spike dramatically

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Eighty-eight Arkansas school districts have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 48 districts a week earlier, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. Fifty-one school districts were added to the list this week, and 37 remained on the list.

ACHI also found that seven districts had more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, or more than 1% of district residents: Armorel, Cedar Ridge, Earle, Manila, Ouachita, Rector, and White County Central. All but Ouachita are in Northeast Arkansas. One district, Cedar Ridge, had a rate of more than 300 new known infections per 10,000 residents, driven by a concentrated outbreak in a congregate setting.

ACHI identified school districts with high infection rates by analyzing data received Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health. The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students. Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

ACHI identifies districts with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “red zone” and districts with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents as being in the “purple zone.” The districts are shaded in these colors on the school district map on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page.

“This huge increase in school districts with high rates of infection among residents is deeply concerning,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “We must get this virus under control to protect our schools, keep our hospitals from being overrun, and save lives.”

Dr. Thompson said these infection rates are especially troubling with Thanksgiving just a week away.

“Ideally, members of different households should connect electronically for the holiday this year, but if you do plan to hold a gathering with members of different households, please see the recommendations of ACHI’s Health Policy Board at achi.net/givethanksnotcovid,” he said.

Rates of new known infections in school districts across the state, as well as counts of cumulative and new infections, are tracked on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page. Rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five infections, to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.

As of Monday, the following 88 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 0.5% of the population, over the previous 14 days. An asterisk denotes a district that entered the list this week.

Alma

Alpena*

Armorel – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Atkins*

Bay

Benton*

Bentonville*

Blytheville

Brookland

Buffalo Island Central

Carlisle*

Cave City*

Cedar Ridge – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Cleveland County

Cossatot River

Danville*

Dardanelle*

DeQueen

Des Arc

DeWitt*

Earle – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

East Poinsett County

Farmington*

Fayetteville*

Flippin*

Fort Smith

Glen Rose*

Gosnell*

Greene County Tech

Greenwood*

Gurdon*

Hampton

Harmony Grove (Saline County) *

Harrison*

Hazen*

Highland*

Hillcrest

Jackson County

Jasper*

Jonesboro

Lavaca

Lawrence County*

Magnet Cove*

Malvern*

Mammoth Spring

Manila – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Marked Tree

Marmaduke

Mena*

Mountain Home*

Mountain Pine*

Mountainburg*

Mt. Vernon/Enola*

Mulberry/Pleasant View*

Nemo Vista*

Nettleton

Newport

Norfork*

Omaha*

Ouachita – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Paragould

Paris*

Piggott

Pocahontas*

Poyen*

Prairie Grove*

Rector – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Riverside

Riverview*

Rogers*

Rose Bud*

Scranton*

Searcy

Siloam Springs*

Sloan-Hendrix*

South Conway County*

Springdale

Trumann

Valley Springs*

Valley View

Van Buren*

Waldron*

Western Yell County*

Westside Consolidated

White County Central – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

White Hall*

Wonderview*

Yellville-Summit*

Eleven districts that were in the red zone a week earlier have dropped below that level this week: Barton-Lexa, Blevins, Brinkley, Cedarville, Fouke, Horatio, Lafayette County, Marion, Nashville, Pangburn, and Prescott.

ACHI is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center that serves as a catalyst for improving the health of all Arkansans through evidence-based research, public issue advocacy, and collaborative program development.

