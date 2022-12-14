LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Senator John Boozman’s office announced on Wednesday that they gave away the money that was donated by recently arrested FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to charity.

The decision comes after Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas on Monday where he was charged with defrauding investors, wire fraud and multiple other financial crimes by the SEC.

Bankman-Fried had reportedly donated more than $40 million to several campaigns during the recent election cycle, one of which was Boozman’s.

FOX 16 News reached out to Boozman’s office for comment, with Spokesperson Matt Wester stating that all the funds received were donated to charity.

“The Boozman for Arkansas Campaign has donated those funds to charity, as it pledged to do almost a month ago,” Wester said.

Wester went on to add the money was donated to the UA Foundation Jon Richardson Scholarship Fund. FEC documents show a $5,800 donation went out late last month.