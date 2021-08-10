Arkansas Senators respond to Senate passing $1 trillion infrastructure bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas senators voted against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

Both Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton released statements after opposing the Senate’s infrastructure package.

In his statement Boozman said he was disappointed about the passage of the Infrastructure and Jobs act, adding he thought the bill was not a solution for the difficulties that some Arkansans face.

“I have long supported responsible infrastructure investment, but this bill increases deficit spending with too little to offer in return. Hardworking Arkansans are paying more for groceries, gas and other everyday goods, yet this legislation ignores that reality and piles up more costs that threaten to make living even more unaffordable,” Boozman said. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t reach a fiscally responsible solution to modernize and upgrade roads and bridges, water systems and broadband deployment, but instead are choosing to increase the burden on future generations of Americans to pay for more spending that’s occurring right now, while also paving the path for a $4.2 trillion spending spree of liberal wish list items.”

Cotton said that Arkansans are more supportive of real infrastructure projects instead of what he called Biden’s “social infrastructure.”

“Arkansans support real infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, waterways, rural broadband, and ongoing maintenance,” Cotton said. “They do not want President Biden’s ‘social infrastructure’ and climate alarmism, especially under the threat of increased inflation and higher taxes.”