BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – An Arkansas Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man.

The Cotter Police Department is working to find Wayne K. Alexander, 86.

He was last known to be at his home Tuesday evening.

Alexander is described as being 5’08” tall and about 160 pounds.

The alert states that he may be traveling in a tan 1990 Ford Aerostar van with Arkansas license plate 583 SMM.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Cotter PD at (870) 425-2361 .