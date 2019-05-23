Arkansas State Athletics implementing clear bag policy
This will begin with the 2019-20 season
JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it is implementing a Clear Bag Policy beginning with the 2019-20 athletics seasons to enhance security measures and expedite entry into A-State Athletics events at Centennial Bank Stadium and First National Bank Arena.
A-State’s Clear Bag Policy is consistent with other Sun Belt Conference members, as well as various other college and professional stadiums and arenas. The policy is designed to be used as a substitute for any prohibited bags, but not a restriction on items permitted within the stadium.
Fans may still wear or carry items such as hand-held electronic devices, cameras with lenses shorter than 6”, blankets and small/mini umbrellas (no larger than 12” in height and width and 7” in depth). Prohibited bags and items cannot be placed in a clear bag in order to gain entry.
Approved bags will include:
• Clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”
• Clear plastic 1 gallon resealable storage bags
*clear bags may feature a logo no larger than 4.5” x 3.4” on one side
• Clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”
• Credentialed media and personnel will continue to enter the designated stadium checkpoints where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections
• Exceptions will be made for bags containing necessary medical items after proper inspection at entrances
Bags that will not be approved include, but are not limited to:
• Tinted and/or printed-pattern bags
• Backpacks
• Briefcases
• Cinch bags
• Computer bags
• Binocular cases
• Camera cases
• Fanny packs
• Luggage
• Any bag larger than the permissible size
