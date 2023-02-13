LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Monday, the Arkansas State Capitol honored R&B legend Larry Dodson, the long-time lead singer of the multi-million record selling band The Bar-Kays.

The celebration comes as the Natural State celebrates Black History Month.

FOX 16’s Ashlei King served as master of ceremonies for the Larry Dodson Day of Distinction.

Dodson was honored with the state’s prestigious Arkansas Traveler award.

The award was presented to Dodson by Arkansas Rep. Matt Duffield in the State Capitol rotunda.