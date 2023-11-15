LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bright lights and colors will light up the Arkansas State Capitol during the annual capitol lighting ceremony & fireworks show in just a couple of weeks.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is inviting the public to the event on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. There will be musical performances by the Arkansas High Wind Ensemble, Sounds of Victory, Rodney Cummings and members of the St. Mark’s Baptist Choir.

FOX 16 News anchor Kevin Kelly will emcee the event and Rodrick Rogers of Surrender Church in North Little Rock will give the invocation. This year marks the 85th anniversary of the event.

After the ceremony and firework show, attendees will be invited inside the Capitol to view Christmas decorations, learn more about the history of Santa, watch wood carving and shop in the Capitol Gift Shop.

The event is free and open to the public.

Beginning Dec. 2, the State Capitol will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. On weekends, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. These extended hours will remain in effect until Jan. 2, 2024. The Capitol will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.