Arkansas State Fair kicks off Oct. 11 with new security in place

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 80th annual Arkansas State Fair is now just one week away.

Big changes are already in place as the fair kicks off its eighth decade.

Arkansans can look forward to the food and fun the fair is known for, plus lots more.

Fair officials are focused on ensuring 2019 is the safest year yet.

“We put up special emphasis this year on security. We are really concentrating on that. We’ve got a new main gate, new perimeter fencing. During a fair we like to say this is the safest spot in the city of Little Rock,” says Doug White, General Manager of the Arkansas State Fair.

New this year is a shift from an 11-day event to just 10 days. The fair runs from Oct. 11 – Oct. 20.

An entertainment highlight will be the return of an attraction not seen at the fair in 24 years (click here for details).

Click here for the full entertainment schedule.

Click here for ticket and ride promotions information.

Click below for more fair information.

Food Vendors

The Midway

Free Attractions

Click here for the complete Arkansas State Fair guide.