LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 83rd annual Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off Friday, but on Thursday members of the media were treated to a feast.

Fair officials opened more than 20 vendors to the media to try samples of new food items.

Among the offerings were Cheryl’s Famous Mustard Greens, King Tacos and Chicken on a Stick.

Three new attractions and six new rides for kids and families were also discussed.

“We also brought a brand-new roller coaster called the outlaw and that’s going to give our Crazy Moe’s roller coaster a run for its money,” Scooter Korek with North American Midway Entertainment said. “That’s for sure.”

The fair will run from Oct. 13 through 22, with gates opening at 11 a.m. each day.

For the music lovers, Friday’s opening act is Phil Vassar, with special Arkansas guest Matt Stell.