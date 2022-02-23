LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Gov. Hutchinson has closed State office buildings except for critical operations for Thursday, February 24.

This comes after many schools have switched to virtual learning due to winter weather issues.

State employees who can telework are being asked to do so, and Cabinet Secretaries can implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

Citizens are asked to utilize virtual services or delay their visits until offices can offer in-person services.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction.