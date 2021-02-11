Arkansas state offices will switch to telework Thursday for Little Rock metro area

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Due to icy roads, Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed State office buildings except for critical operations in the Little Rock Metro area on Thursday.

In a release, the Governor said that State employees who can telework should do so, and Cabinet Secretaries may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot telework.

He suggests that citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices reopen.

State employees outside the affected areas should contact a supervisor for further instruction.